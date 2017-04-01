 
Philadelphia Stories: Publishing Local Writers & Artists Since 2004

NEW WEBSITE COMING SOON! The latest issue of Philadelphia Stories will be posted on the new website, scheduled to release in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more stories, poems, and art from our talented community! 

Marguerite McGlinnMarguerite McGlinnThe 2017 Marguerite McGlinn Prize for Fiction is Open!
This annual national short fiction contest features a first place $2,000 cash award and invitation to an awards dinner on Friday, October 13th, on the campus of Rosemont College; a second place cash prize of $500; and third place cash prize of $250. Click here for details

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 20-21, 2017: The third annual "Writers at Work" conference comes to Rosemont College's center city location. This one-day conference will introduce you to range of publishing experts who can help you learn ways to manage your authorial career. Save the date and stay tuned for details!

Saturday, April 1, 2017: The third annual "LitLife Poetry Festival" is back, featuring workshops, panel discussions, master classes, and a celebration of our Sandy Crimmins poetry winner! Save the date and stay tuned for details! 

New Titles from PS Books

50 Over 5050 Over 5050 Over 50 is a superb collection of poetry, essays, and fiction by women over age 50. This anthology features work by notable authors like Robin Black, Bonnie Jo Campbell, J.C. Todd, Vickie A. Carr, and Rachel Pastan. While many of the writers included are emerging authors, all of the work has something funny, thoughtful, and compelling to say about sex, family, loss, and love. The books will be on sale at PS Books and Philadelphia Stories events and online at Amazon and IndieBound. Click here for more details.

IonataIonataKathryn Ionata releases her debut poetry chapbook, Yield Signs Don’t Exist. Ionata has been nominated for two Pushcart Prizes and was a finalist for the Sandy Crimmins National Poetry Prize, the Bucks County Poet Laureate Competition, and the Main Street Voices Prize. Free event.

Come As You AreCome As You AreCome As You Are by Christine Weiser is a novel about balancing work, family, and a chick rock trio. Ten years earlier, these thirty-something women were best friends who played in the late ‘90s Philadelphia girl group, Broad Street. Time and circumstances drove them apart, but when they get an invitation to play an esteemed national tour, they put aside their differences to reform their old band. Click here to order a copy.

Read PS Books' new serial mystery novel! PS Books' Naked Came the Cheesesteak is a 13-chapter serial novel written by Philadelphia area writers Diane Ayres, Randall Brown, Mary Anna Evans, Gregory Frost, Shaun Haurin, Victoria Janssen, Merry Jones, Tony Knighton, Don Lafferty, Warren Longmire, Kelly McQuain, Nathaniel Popkin and Kelly Simmons. Each chapter of this murder-mystery novel is written by a different author. Click here to read all 13 chapters of Naked Came the Cheesesteak.

This year, Philadelphia Stories celebrates its TENTH anniversary! We are thrilled to continue offering our free literary magazine to more than 200 locations every quarter, as well as adding programs for writers and readers of all ages, including Philadelphia Stories, Jr., PS Books, national contests, art exhibits, readings, and more. Our programs are made possible by our members, and it's easy to join this community--just click on the link above to become a member today! Or - consider a gift membership for that special someone.

SUPPORT FOR PHILADELPHIA STORIES PROVIDED IN PART BY THE PHILADELPHIA CULTURAL FUND.

 

 

 

 

The Sandy Crimmins National Prize Award Ceremony 2016

See video
Philadelphia Stories hosts the annual “Sandy Crimmins National Poetry Prize” to celebrate poets of all backgrounds, experience, and styles.
Marguerite McGlinn National Prize for Fiction 20156 Winner Robert Johnson

See video
Marguerite McGlinn National Prize for Fiction 20156 Winner Robert Johnson reads at the award ceremony at Rosemont College.
Philadelphia Stories' 2015 Push to Publish at Rosemont College

See video
Bonnie Jo Campbell, author of the novels Once Upon a River and Mothers, Tell Your Daughters delivers the keynote address at the 2015 Push to Publish conference.
Fall 2015

FRIDAY ARTS Philadelphia Stories

Not yet a member of Philadelphia Stories? Watch this WHYY-TV Friday Arts program about our Extraordinary Gifts project to see just a sample of programs made possible by member support!

Sandy Crimmins and Philadelphia Stories Poetry Prize Ceremony

See video
Philadelphia Stories celebrated the winners of the Sandy Crimmins Prize for Poetry at Rosemont College on April 25, 2015.
Philadelphia Stories Selects 2016 Winner of National Short Story Contest

September 2016, Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Stories, a non-profit literary magazine, has chosen local author Kate Blakinger as the winner for its eigh

Women Who Rock: Two Free Events

Two free events celebrate women writers and musicians.
2016 Pushcart Nominations

Philadelphia Stories, a free quarterly literary magazine, is pleased to announce its nominees for the Pushcart Prize.
Philadelphia Stories Selects 2015 Winner of National Short Story Contest

Philadelphia Stories has chosen Robert Johnson of South Bend, Indiana as the winner for its seventh annual Marguerite McGlinn National Prize for Fiction.
